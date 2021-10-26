Accusations Against Showrunner Caroline Dries

Rose alleged unsafe workplace conditions and injuries that she claimed many suffered on the set of the series — including a crew member who allegedly “got 3rd degree burns over his whole body” and a PA who was “left quadriplegic” after an incident.

Rose claimed that the crew member’s “accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of COVID.”

She also accused Dries of having “no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea … I fought people on set, yes, not because I wanted to but because I wanted safety. Ask anyone in hair and makeup what I did for them.”

Dries has yet to comment on Rose’s allegation — but, in Warner Bros.’ statement, the studio claimed that the accusations the actress aimed at “the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio” are “revisionist history.”