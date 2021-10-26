In Dries Defense

On October 25, a production assistant named Alexander J. Baxter, who worked on season 1 of Batwoman, came to Dries defense, accusing Rose of being a “dictator” in a statement to CBR.com.

“When I read her article claiming that the production was at fault, it infuriated me because having been there, I don’t wanna stand by and let her badmouth a company that she tried to screw over,” Baxter wrote. “No matter how bad your day, you have no right to be cruel. And season 1 was her reign of cruelty.”