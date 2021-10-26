She Accused Warner Bros of Firing Her

In a series of Instagram posts on October 20, Rose claimed that she didn’t “quit” Batwoman, but was fired. “I DO NOT QUIT,” she wrote, before adding, “I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I was going to have to sign my rights away.”

In an October 20 statement, Warner Bros. seemed to confirm that it was the studio’s decision to let the Pitch Perfect 3 actress go, writing, “The truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Rose’s former Batwoman costar Camrus Johnson also claimed that she was fired. “And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead,” he tweeted on October 20. “Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen.”