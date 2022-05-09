April 2022

During an interview on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud radio show, Wilson recalled his first interaction with his now-wife, in which she roasted his worn-down wallet. “First day we met — and we had been talking for two-and-a-half hours, hanging out — she saw the wallet, sitting on the table. She said, ‘What the hell is that? You’re losing with that,'” he shared. “I put my finger [up] and said, ‘First of all, with me, you’re never losing.'”

He continued: “‘Second of all, that wallet, that shows consistency. That’s what you’re going to get from me. You’re going to get somebody who is consistent for you every day. Inside that wallet, there’s something that’s real in there.'”