July 2015

The athlete revealed that he and Ciara were abstaining from sex until they were married. “I asked her, ‘What would you do if we took all that other stuff off the table and did it Jesus’ way, no sex?’” Wilson said during an interview at The Rock Church. “I knew God had brought me into her life to bless her and for her to bless me and to bless so many people with the impact that she has and I have. We’re not going to be perfect, by any means.”