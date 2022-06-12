Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Relationship Timeline: From Pre-Wedding Celibacy Vows to Married With Kids

By
Russel Wilson Ciaras Relationship
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
19
18 / 19
podcast

May 2022

Wilson surprised the “Love, Sex, Magic” singer with a new dog during a Mother’s Day celebration. 

“Got a puppy! Her name is Bronco,” the Texas native said in an Instagram video showing off the new family pet. “Say hi, Bronco!”

The quarterback can be seen in the video standing beside his wife as he holds Bronco in his arms. 

“Meet… BRONCO 🐶 The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie :),” she captioned the Instagram post, “The sweetest surprise. I love you baby @DangeRussWilson. #MothersDay❤️.”

Back to top