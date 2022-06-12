May 2022

Wilson surprised the “Love, Sex, Magic” singer with a new dog during a Mother’s Day celebration.

“Got a puppy! Her name is Bronco,” the Texas native said in an Instagram video showing off the new family pet. “Say hi, Bronco!”

The quarterback can be seen in the video standing beside his wife as he holds Bronco in his arms.

“Meet… BRONCO 🐶 The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie :),” she captioned the Instagram post, “The sweetest surprise. I love you baby @DangeRussWilson. #MothersDay❤️.”