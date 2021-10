4. She Was Beloved in Hollywood

Archenemy’s Manganiello is among the many stars paying tribute to Hutchins after Thursday’s tragedy.

“I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on ‘Archenemy.’ An incredible talent & great person,” the actor tweeted. “I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age … gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family.”