In Memoriam Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead: Hillary Clinton, Sophia Bush and More Stars React By Erin Crabtree September 20, 2020 David Buchan/Shutterstock 21 13 / 21 Chris Evans “One of One,” the Knives Out star tweeted along with a blue heart emoji. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News