In Memoriam Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead: Hillary Clinton, Sophia Bush and More Stars React By Erin Crabtree September 20, 2020 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 21 6 / 21 Katy Perry “#RIPRBG,” the “Teenage Dream” singer tweeted along with a broken heart emoji. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News