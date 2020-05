2. She Won a Tony for the 2015 Revival of ‘The King and I’

Miles took home the win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical at the 69th annual Tony Awards in June 2015, becoming the second actress of Asian descent to win a Tony. After celebrating her win, she spoke out about the lack of diversity in theatre. “We have a lot of amazing, talented people who just don’t have a platform,” she said after the ceremony. “There aren’t enough roles. There aren’t enough opportunities.”