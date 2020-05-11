5 Things to Know About Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles

4. She Got Her Start Off-Broadway

Miles’ earliest credits include off-Broadway productions of Two by Two and The Roar of the Greasepaint — The Smell of the Crowd. She slowly worked her way through the NYC theatre scene, appearing in Avenue Q and Here Lies Love before joining national tours of Sweeney Todd and Annie. After gaining critical acclaim for her Tony-winning role in The King and I, she performed in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park with George alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.