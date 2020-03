February 19, 2014

Amidst rumors of a split, Gosling popped up smiling at Mendes’ Hollywood Hills home. The hot twosome hadn’t been photographed together in several months. “I’m not a big Valentine’s Day person. I’ll probably just order a deep dish and watch The Notebook or something,” Mendes joked about the buzz to Ellen DeGeneres on Feb. 12. The actress also denied being pregnant.