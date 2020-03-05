Love Lives Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Romance By Us Weekly Staff March 5, 2020 Nancy Rivera/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock 23 18 / 23 April 2016 It was announced that the New York & Company designer was expecting her second child with Gosling. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Life on the Go with Travel Hacker Clint Johnston How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News