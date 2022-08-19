August 2022
“Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan takes on. She finds it cute and charming that he’s playing the role of Ken,” an insider exclusively told Us of Gosling’s Barbie character. “They were actually having fun role playing together after he went blond! They both got some good laughs. Their chemistry and affection for each other is always off the charts.”
After more than a decade together, the couple are "very happy and in a good place" with their two girls, the source explained, adding, "They feel really blessed having their two beautiful daughters." Despite being comfortable as a family of four, the insider told Us that Mendes and Gosling are "not looking to have any more kids at this point." The Florida native, meanwhile, "is really down to earth and loves the role of being a mom," per the source.