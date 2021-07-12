Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Romance

July 2021

After confirming that Gosling doesn’t take the photos she posts to her Instagram account, Mendes shared a video filmed by the couple’s children. “My kids shot this,” she wrote alongside footage of herself modeling handbags from the designer Terzi Burmade. “@terziburmade is a new fashion line focused on providing fair wages and equity for women who are at risk for sweatshop and forced labor,” the actress explained. “Their mission is to create a world where … ‘NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS PRODUCT.'”