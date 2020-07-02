She Knows Her Way Around the Kitchen

Taylor has dedicated many Instagram posts to her dogs, but she has also used the platform to show off her love for cooking. She shared a cooking tip with her followers in May 2020 about what to do with food nearing its expiration date. “On my list today was cleaning out the fridge. My trick for doing this? Tossing everything that is going to go bad in a large soup pot and making a fresh batch of veggie broth,” she previously shared.

Taylor has also participated in cooking segments on Seacrest’s show Live With Kelly and Ryan.