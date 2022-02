April 2021

After announcing that they had decided to name their daughter Honey, Robertson explained the sweet meaning it held for the couple. “When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together,” she wrote on Instagram. “I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 I said to him, ‘You have words like honey. They are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed.'”