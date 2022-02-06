Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff: A Timeline of Their Relationship

December 2020

Ahead of the birth of their baby girl, the twosome took a moment to reflect on everything that they experienced in the year since their wedding. “We’ve had an incredible start, a crazy start,” Robertson told Us at the time. “We feel like we’ve been married for a year. That actually should count as five years because COVID years are like dog years. So it’s been incredible. It really has. We were very grateful that we had each other through this year.”

The Life Just Got Real producer added that quarantine helped her and Huff realize “just how good of friends we have become and how good of friends we are to one another.” She continued: “And I think that’s so huge. Like, you want a partner who’s a friend and who’s a good one. And so it’s really cool to look back at this year and see that light, man.”