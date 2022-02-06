Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2019

Robertson subtly confirmed that she was in a new relationship on Valentine’s Day 2019, sharing a photo of Huff holding balloons and a giant teddy bear on Instagram. “Celebrating this kind of love everyday, but with a teddy bear and balloons today,” the Louisiana native wrote. “Thank you for how you love and who you are!”

Two days later, Huff shared his own tribute on social media, describing Robertson as “my butta half and my best friend.” He continued, “Thank you for every moment and every memory, nothing you do goes unnoticed. There is nobody in the world like you.”