Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2022

“Christian and I have never felt closer as a couple just because went through the most vulnerable time ever together,” she told Us, adding that her husband supported her through her experiences with postpartum depression and the early days of parenthood. “There were certainly days where, you know, it’s hard not to get frustrated at each other or whatever. But I will say, like, it did kinda help realizing that we’re both struggling.”

She added: “[We realized that] we’re literally in this together. I’m about to lose my mind [and] you’re about to lose your mind. Like, ‘OK, we’re a team here. … Let’s be in this together.'”