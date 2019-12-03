Love Lives

Sadie Robertson Shares Honeymoon Pics With New Husband Christian Huff: ‘Marriage Is Awesome’

By
Sadie Robertson and Husband Christian Huff Honeymoon
 Courtesy of Sadie Robertson/Instagram
4
5 / 4

Beachin’

The newlyweds soaked up the sun and couldn’t help but smile as they enjoyed their vacation.

Back to top