Being a First-Time Mom

After giving birth, Sadie “was in pretty rough shape” and had a “very hard” recovery. She also quickly learned that “there are a lot, and I mean a lot, of methods out there for everything” when it comes to parenting.

“You want to know the best way to breast-feed? There are many, many methods. Looking for the best way to get your baby on a sleep schedule? There are hundreds of ways. Want to know how to breathe during labor? Yup, you guessed it! There are several effective techniques!” she wrote. “Honestly, all the options really overwhelmed me because it required me to keep asking what way was the best way. And you won’t ever know until you try figuring it out yourself.”