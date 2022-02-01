Bringing Her ‘A-Game’ for Christian Huff

When Sadie began dating her now-husband, she stepped up to her “A-game” to make a good impression. “I was getting spray tans, having my nails done, borrowing friends’ clothes, and even practicing the dance moves that I would do in the car when he picked me up to go on a date,” she wrote.

As she was “trying to be likable,” Sadie found herself attempting to dig for clues in his social media pages as “FBI Investigator Sadie Rob.” When she saw photos of her then-boyfriend at a date party with a “really pretty” girl, she began to feel anxious.

“All of a sudden I had a different perspective as I looked at those photos. I noticed her in a different way,” she recalled. “I’m not even in college, and she’s in college, and Christian is in college; they have way more in common. My mind went through every other thought that you could possibly have while comparing yourself to somebody.”