Sadie Robertson Recalls Her ‘Painful’ Experience on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and More in New Book ‘Who Are You Following’

Sadie Robertson Was at Her 'Loneliest' on 'DWTS': 9 Book Revelations
 Courtesy Sadie Robertson/Instagram
Her ‘Chaotic’ Labor

Sadie welcomed daughter Honey in May 2021 on what was “one of the greatest days of [her] life,” even though not everything went to plan. Throughout her pregnancy, the new mom “consistently prayed the whole time that she would have strong lungs” due to her battle with COVID-19. She hoped her daughter “would be born with such strong lungs that she’d be able to give a loud cry and make a sound of praise.”

While she “planned for an all-natural birth,” her doctor instead suggested that being induced would be “the safest option” at her 41-week appointment.

“As I went in for the last push, things suddenly got chaotic; nurses pushed me down flat on my back, then pushed my stomach and pulled my legs as the doctor stood over me. A long two minutes and ten seconds later, my baby girl was out — but not breathing,” Sadie recalled. “It turns out that Honey’s shoulder had gotten stuck and was closing off her umbilical cord, keeping her from breathing. … All of a sudden the song ‘Million Little Miracles’ came on, which could not have been more perfect for that moment. And out of nowhere I heard it: Honey let out a cry. She’d started breathing.”

