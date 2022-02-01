‘Painful’ Times on ‘DWTS”Painful’ Times on ‘DWTS’

“I hit a million followers very quickly after going public on Instagram during my time on Dancing with the Stars,” Sadie recalled of her time on the ABC reality show. “But while my Instagram following was growing, I was losing my closest circle of friends. That was one of the loneliest and most painful times of my life.”

Competing on DWTS “was a big opportunity” that put the reality star on a whole new level of fame. Sadie and Ballas ended the season in second place, and the “attention” caused some big changes in her personal life.

“I stopped getting invited to things. I got booted from our lunch table. … But all of that fame meant nothing to me when I felt invisible to the ones I really cared about,” she wrote. “A hundred thousand likes on a picture does nothing for you when you have no one to hang out with. To the outside world, I had everything, but inside I was missing something I greatly desired — friendship.”