Social Media Anxiety

Before deleting a few social media apps — including TikTok and Snapchat — Sadie’s relationship with the platforms had a “toxic cycle of breaking up and getting back together, hoping that when I came back, the problems that I had before would be gone.” Despite the “negative and even alarming” content she’s sometimes come across, she chooses to focus on the “incredible things [that] happen through these apps,” while reminding herself that not everything in life is as perfect as it seems on social media.

Taking breaks from the internet has also helped her lead “a much more fun and joy-filled life” than before. “I have worked hard to get healthy in these areas and now I am very aware of how I’m feeling as I scroll or as I watch movies or shows,” she wrote. “I take immediate action if something isn’t sitting right. I have walked out of plenty of movies, and I’ve never once regretted the peace I felt that night as I fell asleep.”