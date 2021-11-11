1. She’s a Modern Day Scream Queen

Fans may recognize Sink from her scene-stealing performances as Max on Stranger Things and Ziggy in the Fear Street franchise. For Sink, getting to work on a scary film was a career-changing experience.

“There’s this energy that’s so fun on the horror movie set,” she told MTV after Fear Street’s release. “And even though, sometimes, it’s actually pretty tense and scary when it needs to be, for the most part, weirdly it feels a little bit more lighthearted than when you’re doing something that’s more dramatic.”