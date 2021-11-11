3. She Is a Taylor Swift Fan

The model was already a huge fan of the Miss Americana star before signing onto appear in the “All Too Well” short.

“I mean, [Taylor’s] the moment right now, so I think I would have to go with her,” Sink told MTV during a resurfaced interview earlier this year. “Maybe I should just start a fan account.”

The Texas naive also shared that the “All Too Well” lyrics are her favorite to scream. When asked about the 10-minute version of the track, the Blue Bloods alum added, “You don’t even know how excited I am. It’s all I’ve ever wanted, really.”