4. She Uses Social Media to Raise Awareness About Important Subjects

During an interview with Glamour Magazine U.K., Sink admitted that she has made an effort to limit the amount of time she spends online.

“Some of my friends think I live under a rock because I don’t know what all the makeup trends are, or all the details of what’s happening on social media, but I think that’s so great,” she noted in March. “It’s crazy how much you can learn and how much inspiration you can draw from social media, but you can also draw inspiration from the real world.”

The Netflix star has previously used her social media to discuss subjects including planet-friendly products, pet adoption, animal sanctuaries and more, even showing her support for the #TimesUp movement at the 2018 Golden Globes.