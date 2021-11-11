5. Acting Made Her Reconsider College

“When I was younger, it was like, ‘Oh, of course, I’m going to college,'” she told MTV in July, noting that her education plans have been put on pause for the moment. “And then you actually get to that point and you’re like, ‘Wait, I don’t know if this is the right idea. I think that would be too much for me right now.’ And if I’ve learned anything from the [coronavirus] pandemic, it’s [to] take it one day at a time. You can’t predict the future. So that’s what I’m doing right now, I’m playing it by ear.”

Sink noted that she “can definitely see myself going one day,” but the COVID-19 crisis shifted the way she looks at the future.

“All these big changes were happening in my life, I had a lot of personal growth, I think,” she added at the time. “And I came out of the pandemic being so grateful for work and being able to be on set and being able to safely surround myself with faces that I’d missed so much.”