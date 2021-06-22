She Supports Her Man

In his engagement announcement, Ortiz-Magro made it clear that Matos has been a huge support. “I love you 💕 Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part!” he wrote via Instagram.

That echoed what he told Us in the fall. “She supports me. She loves me, you know, and that’s something that I’ve always looked for,” he said shortly after their romance went public. “And I feel like that’s [some]thing that I have not gotten in return and it’s [some]thing that I’ve always given to other people.”

In April, Matos had made it clear she was sticking by her man despite his arrest on domestic violence allegations. The following month, Ortiz-Magro, an original cast member of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, announced his exit from the series in order to “seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long.”