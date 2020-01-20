Pics SAG Awards 2020: Photos From the Star-Studded Afterparty By Dan Clarendon January 20, 2020 Christopher Polk/Shutterstock 29 23 / 29 Lily Allen and David Harbour Harbour attended the party with the “Smile” songstress, his girlfriend. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News