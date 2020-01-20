Pics

SAG Awards 2020: Photos From the Star-Studded Afterparty

By
Quentin Tarantino Brad Pitt and Mike Moh SAG Awards 2020 Afterparty
 Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
29
2 / 29

Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Mike Moh

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director posed with two of the stars of the film.

Back to top