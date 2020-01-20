Pics

SAG Awards 2020: Photos From the Star-Studded Afterparty

By
Taron Egerton Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and Dexter Fletcher SAG Awards 2020 Afterparty
 Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
29
22 / 29

Taron Egerton, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Dexter Fletcher

The star of Rocketman and the director of the film flanked Hanks and Wilson.

Back to top