Facing the Music

In August 2021, Us confirmed that Hunt had pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors related to his DUI arrest. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, though all but 48 hours had been suspended. Hunt was expected to serve the remaining hours of his sentence in the DUI Education Centers, an alternative sentencing facility, instead of in prison. The “House Party” performer also agreed to complete and school safety course, and his driver’s license was suspended for a year.