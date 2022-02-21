His Muse

Many of the songs on Hunt’s 2014 debut album were inspired by their years-long, tumultuous romance. “I spent a lot of time talking to her about songs. I probably should have included her as a co-writer on a lot of these songs because I spent a lot of time chatting with her,” the “Cop Car” singer told ABC News Radio in 2014. “I got a lot of insight into females in general from being in a close relationship with her. I used a lot of that when writing on the songs, because a lot of the songs are relationship-based.”