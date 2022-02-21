Making Amends

In the lyrics of his sophomore album, Southside, which was released in April 2020, Hunt opened up about his relationship with Fowler and apologized for what he put her through before they reconciled. “I thought I wanted my freedom, I told myself I’d have a ball / But it turns out going out and chasing dreams and lonely women / Ain’t freedom after all,” the country star croons on “2016,” the album’s opening track. “If I could go back now and take it back somehow / I’d drive a thousand miles to your house, walk in like I walked out … I’d take 2016 and give it back to you.”