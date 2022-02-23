Pressing Pause

Fowler filed a Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit in February 2022 just hours after her initial divorce complaint, according to court documents obtained by Us. The nonsuit is another term for dismissal, meaning that the nurse is no longer seeking a legal separation from Hunt.

The Alabama native filed the withdrawal paperwork at 2:13 p.m. in Tennessee after originally submitting her divorce documents at 11:43 a.m. on February 18. She classified her decision as “voluntary nonsuited without prejudice,” meaning Fowler can file for divorce a second time in the future. However, in accordance to state law, she would not be able to withdraw the divorce filing for second time.