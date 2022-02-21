She Said Yes

Just two days after he dropped “Drinking Too Much,” Us confirmed that Hunt and Fowler were engaged. The “Take Your Time” singer popped the question during a trip to Israel, though he confessed to radio host Bobby Bones that they had a “little disagreement” not long beforehand. “We got real for a minute, after this little rift that we had. In that moment, it just felt perfect,” he said during a January 2017 appearance on The Bobby Bones Show. “Everything — after I asked her to marry me — just fizzled away, and we celebrated and got excited together.”