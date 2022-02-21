Stepping Away From the Limelight

Following the success of “Body Like a Back Road,” Hunt took a musical and social media hiatus to focus on his marriage. “I had made myself answer the question, you know, if it comes down to it, are you willing to retire? Give all this up [for Fowler].” Hunt told The New York Times in March 2020. “I did commit to that.”

The “Break Up in a Small Town” singer added that he knew the attention “wore” on his wife and he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable with what he shared through his music. “One of my biggest concerns was for her not to ever think that I was trying to exploit anything from her or our relationship [but] she likes to hear the person that she knows in the songs,” Hunt added.