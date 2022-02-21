Sweet Serenades

While performing “Body Like a Back Road” at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2017, Hunt put the spotlight on his normally-private partner by singing to Fowler in the audience. “I told her that I might come down and sing to her; I don’t think she knew I was going to plop down next to her,” he told E! News afterward. “It was her first time to an awards show like that … so I just wanted to throw her into the deep end. But she came out, and after that she was so much more comfortable even though she didn’t enjoy those 30 seconds very much!”