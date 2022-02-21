Trouble With the Law

In November 2020, Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Officers took him into custody after he was allegedly observed driving the wrong way and swerving in and out of the lanes. His blood alcohol content was measured at .173 — well above the legal limit of .08. Hunt apologized on Twitter the following day, writing that “it was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it.”

Two months after his arrest, Hunt released the single “Sinning With You,” which touched on some of his personal issues and how they’ve affected Fowler. “My past was checkered, your spotless record was probably in jeopardy / Your place or my place, his grace and your grace, felt like the same thing to me,” he sings on the track.