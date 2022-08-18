Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Who Is Samantha Abdul? 5 Things to Know About the Tattoo Artist Who Is ‘Spending Time’ With Selling Sunset’s Brett Oppenheim

By
Who Is Samantha Abdul 5 Things to Know About the Tattoo Artist Who Is Spending Time With Selling Sunsets Brett Oppenheim
 Courtesy of Samantha Abdul/Instagram
5
2 / 5
podcast
<script class="optanon-category-C0004">
window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []};
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads());
googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();
googletag.enableServices();
});
</script>

2. What Does Samantha Do?

Abdul is a well-known European tattoo artist who currently works with X:AM Tattoo.

Back to top