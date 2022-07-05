Motion Denied

Us confirmed in June 2022 that Meghan filed to dismiss the “meritless” lawsuit against her, but Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell denied the request because Samantha filed an Amended Complaint. Meghan then filed a second motion to dismiss. Samantha, for her part, attempted to remove the judge from the case, alleging Honeywell’s “impartiality will be questioned.” (Honeywell was appointed by former President Barack Obama, who Samantha claimed was “allies” with Meghan and Harry.)