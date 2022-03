Samantha’s Claims

In the lawsuit, Samantha referred to many of the Tig creator’s past statements about their relationship as false. Samantha argued that it wasn’t true that they only saw one another “a handful of times.” She also slammed the claim that Meghan asked for their father to intervene amid her public comments.

Samantha also alleged that she was invited to Meghan’s first wedding to Trevor Engelson in 2011. The former couple called it quits in 2013.