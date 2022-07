Samantha’s Objection

In court docs obtained by Us in July 2022, Samantha objected to Meghan’s request for judicial notice of multiple claims, including the allegation that Samantha was “compensated” for “five to six interviews.” According to Samantha’s legal team, Meghan’s claim “is merely an implication,” not a known fact. The objection also referred to details revealed in chapter 12 of Finding Freedom and two New Mexico state court documents involving Samantha.