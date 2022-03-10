The Reason Behind Samantha Taking Legal Action

Per the March 2022 docs, Samantha’s filed her lawsuit in response to Meghan’s CBS interview from the year prior.

Samantha claimed that the philanthropist’s statements about their family had a negative affect on the sales of her autobiography. Samantha also alleged that she suffered from emotional and mental distress and had trouble finding work as a result of the televised tell-all.

The elder sibling also called out Meghan’s past statements about paying her way through college. According to Samantha, their father provided money for the Archewell cofounder to attend “elite and expensive private schools” growing up and covered her tuition at Northwestern University.