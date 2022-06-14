Addiction Conversations

The Paper Empire alum opened up on the Today show in July 2011 about how Charlie’s public outbursts and addiction struggles led her to having a heart-to-heart with their two children. “I was just lying to them about so much and covering up things and totally lying. It was just getting too confusing that I had to sit down with them,” Richards confessed. “It’s too early [for them to understand]. I told them enough for them to make sense of things that were going on.”

She noted that she was “of course” concerned over the wellbeing of her ex-husband, adding, “He’s the father of our children… [But] he’s also a survivor. If anyone can pull themselves together, it’s Charlie.”