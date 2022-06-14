Feeling ‘Trapped’

Sami claimed in a TikTok video in September 2021 that she felt “trapped” in her mom and stepdad Aaron Phypers’ house in 2020 before making a change. “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc …” the teenager wrote alongside a video of herself crying.

Sami then cut to a smiling video, saying, “Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”