Making Peace

In July 2022, Sami told TMZ that she’s “totally fine” with her dad not being supportive of her OnlyFans venture. When asked if he’d come around on the subject at all, she claimed, “No, he hasn’t, not too much.” She also praised her “supportive” mom, adding that she has no problem with Richards’ decision to join the NSFW platform. “I don’t mind at all. I’m happy for her,” Sami said.